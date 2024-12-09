Assam Govt reshuffles cabinet: New portfolios announced

Guwahati, Dec 9: The four newly inducted ministers, who took oath on December 7, were assigned their portfolios on Monday.

Reportedly, Krishnendu Paul, MLA from Patharkandi, was assigned the portfolios of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the Fishery Department, and the Public Works Roads Department. On the other hand, Kaushik Rai, MLA from Lakhipur, was assigned portfolios of the Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department; Mines and Minerals Department; and Barak Valley Development Department.

While Prasanta Phukan, MLA from Dibrugarh, has been assigned the portfolios of several departments, including the Power Department, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Department, and Medical Education and Research Department, and Rupesh Goala, MLA from Doomdooma, has been assigned the portfolios of the Labour Welfare Department, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department, and the Home Department, with a specific focus on Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defence.

Notably, the appointments come as part of the recent reshuffle, with the ministers set to play key roles in the state's governance.

This move is designed to foster focused leadership in crucial sectors and is expected to inject fresh energy and innovative approaches into the state’s governance.

The reshuffling of responsibilities in the Assam Cabinet has resulted in significant portfolio changes for senior ministers as well.







































