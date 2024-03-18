Assam govt reinstates suspended ACS officer to service

Guwahati, Mar 18: After the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell reportedly failed to file a case report within a stipulated time frame, the Assam Government reinstated a suspended ACS officer into service.

The ACS officer has been identified as Saibar Rahman, who was placed under suspension in 2021 after the vigilance cell opened an investigation against him and subsequently arrested him in an alleged matter.

Saibar Rahman was accused of the Gaon Bura scam, misuse of government funds, and accumulating wealth beyond legal sources of income. As the charges did not materialise, he was released from jail.

“Without prejudice to the departmental proceedings and criminal proceedings drawn up against Shri Saibar Rahman, ACS (DR-2002), who was placed under suspension vide Notification No.AAP.108/2021/4 dated 10.09.2021, is hereby re-instated in service,” a government notification reads.

ACS Saibar Rahman, after reinstatement, is posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam in Science, Technology and Climate Change Department with effect from the date of taking over charge.