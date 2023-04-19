Assam Govt provincialises 419 tea garden managed schools

Guwahati, Apr 19: The Assam Government on Tuesday provincialized as many as 419 Tea Garden managed schools in the state, informed education minister Ranoj Pegu.

In a tweet, Ranoj Pegu wrote, ” Following the historic cabinet decision, Assam Govt. has provincialised 419 Tea Garden managed schools. These schools will now receive MDM, Uniform, Free Textbooks and Govt. Teachers. Thanks to HCM @himantabiswa for his vision and mission of inclusive development. @pallablochandas”.





In a notification released on the orders of Governor of Assam, it said that 419 Lower Primary (L.P) schools, two Middle English (M.E) schools, one High School in tea garden areas will be provincialised.

The notification reads, “The concerned District Elementary Education Officers and Inspector of Schools will ensure proper working relationship between the newly appointed teachers and existing tea garden engaged teachers. Further they will ensure harmonious environment in the schools with better academic coordination.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 219 new high schools will be established in tea garden areas.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “We are continuously working for the welfare of our tea garden communities. The provincialisation of 419 elementary schools and the establishment of 219 new high schools in tea gardens reflect our strong commitment to the community.”





