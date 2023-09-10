85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam Govt provides financial aid to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Govt provides financial aid to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
Guwahati, Sep 10: Following the devastating flood in Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Government has decided to provide a one-time financial aid of Rs 10 crores to the disaster-hit state.

The Chief Minister’s Office via micro-blogging site ‘X’ stated that the financial assistance has been provided under ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023’ from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The aid is expected to erase the suffering that the people of Himachal Pradesh faced during the disaster.



The Assam Tribune


