Assam Govt provides financial aid to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Guwahati, Sep 10: Following the devastating flood in Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Government has decided to provide a one-time financial aid of Rs 10 crores to the disaster-hit state.

The Chief Minister’s Office via micro-blogging site ‘X’ stated that the financial assistance has been provided under ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023’ from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The aid is expected to erase the suffering that the people of Himachal Pradesh faced during the disaster.





In view of the hardships being faced by our brothers and sisters of Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Cabinet has decided to donate ₹10 cr to the Government of Himachal Pradesh.



Assam stands in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh during this hour of crisis@SukhuSukhvinder @CMOFFICEHP — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 9, 2023



