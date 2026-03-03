Assam govt plans traditional dress code for visitors over 12 at Batadrava Than

Nagaon, March 3: In a move aimed at maintaining the sanctity of the sacred Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Avirbhav Kshetra, the Assam government is considering imposing restrictions on the attire of devotees visiting the revered site.

“We have noted that visitors have been entering the Avirbhav Kshetra wearing different kinds of attire. People want to maintain its sanctity. Therefore, we have decided that visitors above 12 years of age will have to wear traditional attire to visit Batadrava,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after offering prayers on the second day of the five-day Doul Festival.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of his visit on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma said the proposal is under active consideration and will soon be implemented.

“Usually government process takes two to three days. Once that’s done, we will make it mandatory,” he added.

Tuesday’s schedule at the Than includes the traditional ritual of “Phaku Diya”, during which the ceremonial application of phaku is performed on the Gosain’s (Lord Krishna’s) head; a key observance of the festival.

Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, was officially inaugurated after redevelopment on December 29, 2025, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Rs 227-crore redevelopment project, titled Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Avirbhav Kshetra, was completed over 162 bighas of land following extensive eviction drives to clear encroachments.

Shifting his focus to politics, the Chief Minister didn’t miss out on the opportunity to hit out at the Congress.

He accused the principal Opposition of prioritising constituencies he described as “Bangladesh Muslim-dominated” and distancing itself from the interests of the Assamese people.

“The seats over which Congress is deliberating are all Bangladesh Muslim-dominated constituencies,” he said.

Referring to public disagreements between Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, the Chief Minister claimed the differences centred on such constituencies and alleged that the party had “mortgaged their soul and pride to Bangladesh Muslims living in the state.”

“This has become clear now; the Congress party is not with the people of Assam,” he added, predicting internal conflicts during ticket distribution in the Opposition camp.