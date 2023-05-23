Assam Govt plans to withdraw AFSPA completely by year end

Guwahati, May 23: The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the State government is aiming to withdraw Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023 and ex-military officers will be roped in to train the police forces of the state.





We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force.



The announcement was made during the Commandants Conference held on May 22. “AFSPA will be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of CAPFs by Assam Police Battalions. However, presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place,” one of the highlights from his speech made at the conference stated.





The Disturbed Areas notification under the AFSPA was repealed by the Centre last year, although it remained in effect in around nine districts and one subdivision of another district throughout the whole state of Assam. However, as of April 1, 2023, the notice was removed from one more state district, limiting AFSPA to just eight districts in Assam.