Assam govt plans push back of over 50 declared foreign nationals; 30 already sent back

Guwahati, March 14: More than 50 declared foreign nationals are likely to be ‘pushed back’ to Bangladesh within the next one month.

As many as 12 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who were lodged in transit camps were pushed back on Thursday night.

More than 30 illegal migrants have been pushed back from Assam after the change of regime in Bangladesh.

Sources informed that the latest push back was done through Sutarkandi area in Karimganj.

“Among the 12 illegal migrants who were pushed back, the majority were lodged in Matia transit camp, which is now referred to as holding camp,” a source said.

Interestingly though, the push back was done without the knowledge of the Office of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Guwahati.

“We have expedited the process of pushing back from detention camps and the number is going to increase. The rate of deportation would be unprecedented,” a source in the Assam Police said.

A source in the Home department informed that the State government has executed the push back on the strength of the SOP which was approved by the State Cabinet last year under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 empowering the District Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to expel illegal migrants from the State.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a late night social media post wrote “Mission Clean up continues. In the wee hours, 12 illegal migrants were identified and pushed back to where they belong. I have said time and again – Assam will not spare a single illegal migrant. Each one of you will be sent back.”

Earlier this year, the Chief Minister had said that the State machinery plans to push back at least 10,000 illegal migrants a year after they are declared as foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal.