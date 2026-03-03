Assam govt plans 100% residential colleges, eyes mandatory hostel facilities

Dibrugarh, March 3: The Assam government is considering a phased transition of all colleges and universities in the state into fully residential institutions with 100% hostel facilities for both male and female students.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu shared the plan while addressing teachers and students at the inauguration of the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation-funded Laxmi Narayan Kanoi Administrative Bhawan of Dibru College on Monday.

Highlighting the need for a focused academic environment, Dr Pegu said day scholars are more vulnerable to distractions that may hinder academic performance.

“If we fail to provide a campus atmosphere conducive to learning, we cannot expect students to attain quality, all-round education or excel in life,” he said.

Citing the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati as an example, he noted that many premier institutions function as fully residential campuses, adding that IIT Guwahati accommodates around 8,000 students in its hostels.

Residential systems, he said, minimize distractions and foster academic immersion. He also assured that a dedicated hostel would be constructed for Dibru College students.

The minister further indicated that the relevance of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) framework is likely to diminish gradually.

He urged institutions to shift focus from accreditation grades to measurable outcomes, particularly student placements and entrepreneurship.

“An institution’s success should be judged by how many of its students secure employment or become entrepreneurs, not merely by the degrees awarded,” he said, calling on colleges to strengthen placement-oriented training.

Pegu also encouraged institutions to nurture confident and articulate students. “Students should not remain mute spectators. They must be trained to express their views, raise questions and engage in meaningful discussions,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation and the Kanoi family for donating approximately Rs 1.5 crore for the construction of the administrative bhawan, he stressed the importance of community participation in educational development.

“An educational institution cannot function solely as a government establishment; it is a community institution. Alumni and well-wishers must contribute to its growth,” he said.

The minister also called for concise and purposeful public programmes, urging organisers to draw lessons from events conducted by Narendra Modi and the state government.

Referring to lengthy felicitation ceremonies, he said official events should be “short, sharp and to the point.”

Quoting Mor Geetor Hejar Shrota by Bhupen Hazarika, in which the audience is described as the ‘pradhan alankar’ (vital essence), Dr Pegu underscored the importance of respecting attendees seated off-stage.

He advocated simple, collective gestures of felicitation, stating that a college is ‘one family’ of teachers, staff and students.

The event was also addressed by Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Dr Jiten Hazarika, Governing Body chairman Dr Kalyan Bhuyan, donor Jyoti Prasad Kanoi and Dibru College principal Dr Ranjan Changmai.

Among others, the programme was attended by Assam Tourism Development Corporation chairman Rituparna Baruah and city’s Mayor Dr Saikat Patra.