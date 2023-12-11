Assam govt planning deletion of forged names from NRC list

Guwahati, Dec 11: Following the allegations of a large number of people being wrongly included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that the state government is planning to delete the names enrolled in the list by forgery.

Speaking to the reporters on the matter, CM Sarma said, “We shall start the process of weeding out people who used forged documents to figure in the updated NRC. We are consulting some experts on how to take action against such people.”

According to reports, around 19.06 lakh out of 3.3 crore applicants were kept out of Assam’s NRC, which was updated based on 1951. While scrutinizing the documents submitted to establish citizenship, it was found that the documents of about 2 lakh applicants were forged.

The chief minister further informed that he would like only the people who have been living in Assam from or before 1951 to be included in the NRC, however, as the central government agreed on 1971 as the cut-off year for people to claim citizenship, the state will have to comply with them.