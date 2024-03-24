Assam: Govt officials accused of scamming beneficiaries in housing scheme 

Bajali, March 24: Government officials and employees in Salbari, Assam have been accused of collecting funds in the name of implementing government schemes like housing benefits by beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries from Narsinghbari, alleged that Gram Rozgar Sahayak (GRS) and engineers from the Govardhana Development Block collected money under the Pradhan Mantri Griha Nirman Yojana, a scheme for constructing houses.

The beneficiaries, Mijing Basumatary, Raman Basumatary and Nimje Boro of Narsinghbari alleged that the construction of their house was not completed even after they paid money to the government officials.

While speaking to the media, the beneficiaries claimed that they were charged between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 in the name of providing a government house. Additionally, Rs 500 is being charged from them for a GPS photo.

The beneficiaries further accused the GRS and engineers from the Govardhan Development Block of long-standing corruption in the name of constructing houses under the said scheme.







