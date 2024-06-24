Assam: Govt official held for embezzling lakhs in land fraud case

Dibrugarh, Jun 24: Amid a surge in corruption cases involving government officials, another employee has been apprehended for allegedly selling government land through fraudulent means.

The incident unfolded in Assam’s Dibrugarh, and the accused has been identified as Muktiyar Hussain, an employee of West Revenue Circle.



The government official Muktiyar fell into the trap of Dibrugarh’s Barbaruah police station in Hojai.



As per sources, around 1300 bighas of government land in Bogibeel was sold to many people with false documents, embezzling lakhs of rupees from them.



Apart from Muktiyar’s apprehension, one land broker identified as Jaishankar Hazarika has also been arrested in connection with the matter.



Further investigation is underway.

