Assam govt nears 1.5 L jobs as CM distributes 3,420 health sector appointments

Guwahati, Dec 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, distributed appointment letters to 3,420 candidates for technical and non-technical posts in the state’s health sector at a function held at Khanapara.

“With today’s distribution of appointment letters, the total number of government recruitments has reached 1,45,449,” Sarma decalred, reiterating his government’s commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment.

The Chief Minister also announced a fresh timeline for upcoming recruitments under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

“On January 10, 2026, we will offer ADRE recruitment to Grade III posts. By January 20, Grade IV recruitments will be completed. Till February, people will get recruited under different government departments,” he said.

Claiming that the government has already surpassed its promise of one lakh jobs, Sarma said the recruitment drive would continue to expand.

“The government, which promised one lakh recruitments, will soon cross 1.5 lakh and will gradually move ahead towards two lakh,” he added.

Highlighting future employment opportunities, the Chief Minister cited large-scale industrial projects, including the upcoming semiconductor industry and the urea plant at Namrup, as major job generators.

He also said the proposed 3,000 MW thermal power project in Dhubri’s char area would create additional employment opportunities. “More than 10,000 people will get employment from this project,” Sarma said.

During his address, Sarma alleged that the Opposition has consistently attempted to disrupt the youth through protests.

Addressing frequent transfer demands by government employees, the Chief Minister said the state would soon introduce a technology-driven transfer system to reduce political interference and administrative delays.

“Right after appointments, we will work on the transfer issue. There is no government that provides jobs at people’s birthplaces. When people are recruited, they spend time in transferable posts, and their absence often leads to criticism,” he said.

Sarma said transfer decisions would soon be automated. “The decision for transfer will be taken by machines. Gradually, MLAs and ministers will lose their power over transfers. One can apply for a transfer, and if the computer allows it based on vacancy, the transfer will happen; otherwise, it will not,” he added.

Describing the demand for postings near home as a “plague” affecting the state’s young workforce, the Chief Minister said the government plans to launch a dedicated transfer portal.

“Two individuals will be able to switch their locations through a government portal on the basis of mutual consent. The government should not be dragged into this,” he said.