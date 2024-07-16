Assam govt launches tribal language training programme for ACS officers

Kokrajhar, Jul 16:In a landmark move, the Assam government has launched a pioneering training programme for the 2024 batch of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers, aimed at enhancing their proficiency in tribal languages and administration in Sixth Schedule areas.

The four-week training programme was inaugurated by Katiram Boro, Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), today at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College in Kokrajhar.



A total of 82 ACS officers are participating in the programme, which focuses on tribal languages like Bodo, Karbi, and Mising as well as administration in Sixth Schedule areas.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Katiram Boro emphasised the importance of cultural understanding and effective administration in diverse areas of Assam. "This historic initiative will bridge the gap between the administration and the tribal communities, leading to more inclusive and effective governance," he said.



The programme has been designed to equip ACS officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve in sensitive and diverse areas of Assam, fostering a more harmonious and efficient administration.



Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Akash Deep, Principal Secretary of BTC; Dhiraj Soud, Course Director of BASC; PK Devidi; and DC Kokrajhar, among others.

