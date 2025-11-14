Assam govt launches Asom Mala 3.0, greenlights new FIFA-standard stadium

Guwahati, Nov 14: The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday approved a series of major policy and infrastructure measures aimed at strengthening connectivity, promoting sports, safeguarding riverbanks, and fostering family values among state government employees.

In a significant boost to road infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the rollout of Asom Mala 3.0 with a financial allocation of Rs 3,217 crore. The project envisions the development of a high-speed transport corridor spanning 883 km of roads and the construction of 36 new bridges across 34 districts.

The initiative aims to improve regional connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and enhance linkages between rural and urban centres.

In another key decision, the Cabinet granted administrative approval of Rs 765 crore for the redevelopment of the historic R.G. Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati.

The project seeks to transform the venue into a world-class, multi-sport facility featuring a 25,000-seater FIFA Category 2 stadium.

The move aligns with the government’s long-term vision of positioning Assam as a sporting powerhouse and a preferred destination for national and international competitions.

The Cabinet also approved a Community-Led Riverbank Protection Policy to address recurring erosion and flooding concerns. The policy emphasises voluntary land relinquishment for embankment and protection works, ensuring faster execution and greater participation from local communities.

Additionally, the Cabinet cleared the distribution of both hard and soft copies of the report of the Commission of Enquiry on Assam Disturbances, 1983 (Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission) during the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

To promote family bonding and cultural values, the Cabinet sanctioned special casual leave for state government employees under the Matri Pitri Vandana initiative.

Employees will be permitted to avail the leave either between July 9 to 12 or July 23 to 26, 2026, encouraging them to spend quality time with parents and elders. Chief Minister Sarma said the Cabinet decisions reflect the state government’s commitment to holistic development, modernising infrastructure, and strengthening community and family ties.

IANS