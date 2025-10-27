Assam govt kicks off Rs 8-Cr dredging of Nazira rivers to combat recurring floods

Nazira, Oct 27: State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the scheme of dredging of the Namdang, Doikhana and Danchi rivers in the Gekely area of Nazira co-district in the presence of Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Tai Ahom Development Council chairman Mayur Borgohain.

The dredging of the three rivers is expected to relieve the people of the area of the perennial problem of flood, which has rendered hundreds of bighas of their land uncultivable.

“Rs 8 crore has already been allocated for the scheme. The State government will provide Rs 2 to 3 core more, if needed. The dredging of the rivers will be completed in four months,” Hazarika told reporters.

People of the areas of Na-Pukhuri Panchayat, Geleky Panchayat, Rajabheta Panchayat, and Piyali Phukan Panchayat have long been facing hardships due to the flooding of their agricultural land caused by the Namdang, Doikhana and Danchi rivers. In the past, they had brought the matter to the notice of Pijush Hazarika. He had also assured them of dealing with the issue.

“I am happy that I have been able to keep my promise made to the people of Geleky,” Hazarika said.

The Water Resources Minister said that the Namdang, Doikhana and Danchi rivers have become shallow, which is a major reason why these rivers cannot hold the water coming down from the Naga hills.

Hazarika also stated that a 20-km embankment would be constructed along the bank of the Dikhow River in the Simaluguri area under Nazira assembly constituency. “This will help prevent floods in the area,” he added.

By Correspondent