Assam govt issues guidelines for awarding community service as punishment

Guwahati, Aug 25: The State government has issued a notification outlining guidelines for awarding community service as punishment to persons convicted of certain crimes under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the notification issued by the Political (A) Department, courts may direct convicts to serve in various departments and institutions, including medical colleges, civil hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, district administration offices, revenue circle offices, legal aid clinics, government libraries, DLSA offices, educational institutions, municipal corporations, police stations, public parks, old-age homes, mental health institutes, hostels, social welfare offices, forest departments, zoos, and museums.

Community service will include activities such as cleaning and maintenance, assisting in casualty and outpatient management, providing trolley and movement assistance, arranging and cataloguing books, clerical work, binding, roadside weed removal, traffic and crowd regulation, tree planting, and watering.

The duration of such service may range from one day to 31 days, or 40 to 240 hours, as determined by the court. Monitoring will be carried out by the district social welfare officer or another officer designated by the State government.

By

Staff Reporter