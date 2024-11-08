Assam govt is setting a benchmark to combat child marriages: Child rights activist Nirmal Gorana

Guwahati, Nov. 8: Poverty and lack of education are two major reasons due to which child marriages are still rampant across the country, said child rights activist Nirmal Gorana while addressing the media recently.

However, he opined that if all the stakeholders properly implement the instructions issued by the Supreme Court, child marriages could be eradicated from the country by 2030.

Gorana was one of the petitioners in the case in which the Supreme Court had recently delivered a landmark judgment on child marriage and issued guidelines for implementing the Child Marriage Law, aimed at the complete elimination of child marriage.

"My mother was only 13 years old when I was born. She gave birth to three children before 18 years of age. As a consequence, she faced lots of problems. The sufferings of my mother pushed me to become a petitioner in the case," Gorana said.

Talking about the challenges that he had faced in continuing the legal battle, Gorana said, "We have faced lots of problems in gathering data about child marriage cases, as most people don't wish to share the same. During our fact-finding drive, the maximum cases of child marriage were found in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam."

He also pointed out different pros and cons of the Supreme Court guidelines related to the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, the importance of rescue and rehabilitation, etc.

Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court, Dhananjay Tingal, Executive Director of the Association for Voluntary Action, in the press conference, said, "Child marriage is essentially child rape and must be eradicated with the highest priority. The Assam government has been tirelessly working to combat this issue, setting a benchmark for the entire country. The Supreme Court's guidelines bolster our collective commitment. We fully support the government's efforts and pledge to do everything possible to eliminate child marriage."

Rishi Kant, Executive Director of Kosi Lok Manch, who was also present at the press conference, termed the Supreme Court judgment a "new dawn of change".

The Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment on October 18 and issued guidelines that focus on mobilising village communities to end child marriage. Charting a slew of guidelines that focus on empowering children about their rights, sex education, making panchayats, school authorities, and Child Marriage Protection Officers accountable for any child marriage being solemnized in their vicinity, the apex court has also directed that prevention, protection, and prosecution model should be used to implement the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006.

The court has also said the approach should be community-driven and prosecution should be used as the last resort in preventing child marriage.

Petitioner Gorana is a member of the Just Rights For Children Alliance, which comprises over 180 NGOs across the country fighting for child protection and has been instrumental in many significant judgments ensuring child rights, the latest being the historic Supreme Court order on storing, sharing of child pornography materials as a crime.

- By Staff Reporter