Assam govt invites youtubers for empanelment with DIPR

Guwahati, Mar 8: With an aim to empower digital-based creators, the Assam government invited popular Youtubers who have 100,000 subscribers or more for empanelment with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

According to reports, the Request for Proposal (RFP) document is available on DIPR’s official website for YouTubers.

It may be mentioned that recently the government of India announced the National Creators Award 2024 nominees on its official website, which aims to recognise the contribution of digital content creators to bring positive social change and innovation.





