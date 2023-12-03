Assam Govt invested ₹425 cr to provide scooters, bicycles to meritorious students: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 3: Following the distribution of scooters to meritorious students in the state, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned on Sunday that the Assam government has invested Rs 425 crore this year to provide scooters and bicycles to meritorious students.

Taking to ‘X’ CM Sarma wrote, “This year the Assam Government has invested ₹425 cr to give scooties and bicycles to 4.15 lakh meritorious students.”

“Last week my cabinet colleagues distributed 35,770 scooties to successful higher secondary students across the State,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government has been providing scooters to the students under the Banikanta Kakati award, named after the noted literary figure of the Assamese language.

This year the Assam Government has invested ₹425 cr to give scooties and bicycles to 4.15 lakh meritorious students.



Last week my cabinet colleagues distributed 35,770 scooties to successful higher secondary students across the State. pic.twitter.com/7rE9O4YilW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 3, 2023



