Assam: Govt introduces e-textbooks for classes pre-primary to 12

Assam: Govt introduces e-textbooks for classes pre-primary to 12
Guwahati, May 4: With an aim to make education easily available, Assam Government on Wednesday launched e-textbooks for classes pre-primary to 12.

Assam’s education minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the online system for downloading textbooks in PDF files to make it easily accessible for the students.

The digital textbooks have been published in 19 languages and 8 mediums, which is available in downloadable format in the portals of SCERT, SEBA and AHSEC.



