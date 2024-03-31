Assam govt introduces 6 indigenous languages as medium of instruction

Guwahati, Mar 31: The Assam government introduced six indigenous languages as medium of instruction in the foundational stage on Saturday.

The formal notification was issued by the Department of School Education, notifying that Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri will be used as medium of instruction in the foundational stage.

The notification further stated that after the foundation stage, the languages introduced as mediums of instruction will be shifted to a regional language as a medium of instruction.

Taking to X, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “Gratitude to HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Govt of Assam for introducing Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa and Deuri as Medium of Instruction in the Foundational Stage. This will go a long way towards empowering the people from the respective communities to pursue their education in their mother tongue.”











