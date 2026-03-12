Assam govt hands 5,690 education jobs; CM promises another 65,000 in 5 years

Guwahati, March 12: As many as 5,690 candidates in the education sector received appointment letters on Thursday, taking the total number of government jobs provided in Assam to 1,64,359, surpassing the government’s earlier promise of creating one lakh jobs.

Distributing the appointment letters at a ceremony held at the Veterinary Playground in Khanapara, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the achievement reflected the government’s commitment to generating employment opportunities for the youth while strengthening the state’s education system.

“We had promised to provide one lakh government jobs. Today we have already crossed that figure and provided over 1.64 lakh appointments,” the Chief Minister said.

“Even if we had fulfilled only a small portion of our promise, people might have been satisfied. But we wanted to exceed expectations and deliver more opportunities to the youth of Assam,” he added.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced that the government plans to further expand the teaching workforce in the coming years.

“In the next five years, we aim to recruit another 65,000 teachers so that every child in Assam receives quality education,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the recruitment process had been conducted in a transparent and corruption-free manner.

“All these appointments have been made through a transparent and merit-based process. There has been no scope for bribery or unfair practices. Earlier governments could barely provide 20,000 to 25,000 jobs during their tenure, but today we have significantly expanded recruitment,” he said.

According to figures released by the government, the 5,690 appointments span multiple categories in the education sector.

These include 3,515 teachers for higher secondary schools, 116 candidates appointed to posts upgraded to teacher positions in 2021, and 197 candidates for upgraded posts of science and graduate teachers in upper primary schools.

In addition, 446 teachers were appointed in provincialised higher secondary schools, while 177 assistant professors in higher education institutions and four principals of engineering colleges also received appointment letters.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government has carried out a major expansion of the teaching workforce over the past five years.

“In the last five years, nearly 95,000 teachers have been recruited across Assam. This is one of the largest recruitment drives in the education sector in the state’s history,” he said.

Sarma added that the government is introducing reforms and technology-driven initiatives to strengthen the education system and improve learning outcomes.

“We are empowering the education sector and introducing modern educational technologies to make the system more transparent and efficient. As a result, dropout rates have declined and people are beginning to place renewed trust in the state’s education system,” he said.