Assam govt grants PRCs to Moran community living in Arunachal Pradesh

Doomdooma, Oct 11: In a major development, the State government has granted Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to the people of the Moran community living in Arunachal Pradesh.

The certificates were formally handed over to 118 beneficiaries during the ‘Yuva Sanmilan’ organised by the Philobari Regional Committee of the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) at the Balijan Public Auditorium at Phillobari in Tinsukia district, on Friday. Minister Pijush Hazarika distributed the PRCs among the people.

Addressing the gathering, minister described it as a historic move on the part of the State government. “This is a matter of pride and justice for the Moran community, and it reflects our government’s commitment to inclusive development,” he remarked.

For years, people of the Moran community residing in Arunachal Pradesh had been deprived of various Central and State government welfare schemes due to the absence of PRCs. With this development, they will now be entitled to avail all such benefits, and will also become eligible for admission to the reserved seats for Morans in medical colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in Assam.

The programme was also attended by Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, along with Moran Community MLAs Suren Phukan (Digboi) and Bolin Chetia (Sadiya).

Later in the day, the minister visited the under-construction Burhidihing Model College at Balijan – a newly added area under the Digboi LAC – to review the progress of work. He expressed hope that the institution would be ready to commence classes from the next academic session.

Correspondent