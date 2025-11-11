Assam govt grants land titles to 4,673 tribal families in South Kamrup under FRA

Guwahati, Nov 11: As part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada celebrations being observed nationwide from November 1 to 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, distributed land title certificates to 4,673 indigenous tribal families in Chaygaon, Kamrup district, under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Speaking to the press after the distribution ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the initiative reaffirmed the government’s commitment to securing land ownership for tribal communities living on forest land.

“In South Kamrup, around 4,500 tribal residents associated with the Forest Rights Committee have been granted land rights today. From November 1 to 15, we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and in that spirit, we have conferred land rights to members of the tribal community. It is a matter of great pride for us, and I extend my heartfelt thanks and best wishes to all citizens,” Sarma said.

The move coincides with heightened political activity over the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six communities, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Asked about the state’s report on the ST status demand, the Chief Minister said, “Wait till November 25; we will submit a report on the issue.”

Sarma also addressed questions about the government’s continued eviction drives against alleged encroachments on forest and government land.

Taking a tough stance, he reiterated the state would maintain a “zero-tolerance policy towards illegal occupation”.

“Let them go wherever they want. When we chased them out of their houses, why will we keep information about where they will go? Wherever they came from, let them go there. And we will chase them away every time they come; be it in the forest or in the city,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that while the government would not relent, “those engaging in encroachment will eventually get tired of rebuilding homes, while the administration won’t tire of enforcing the law.”

“If they came from Bangladesh, they will go back there. I will open the road for them to go out and close the road to come inside,” Sarma asserted.

On the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council’s demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, Sarma said talks with the Centre were continuing.

“Discussions are ongoing. It’s not like it has moved very far, but talks are in progress. Even in December, the Centre will meet the Rabha body. People protest for the government to know and we listen. We just need a solution,” he said.

Tuesday’s event in Chaygaon formed part of Assam’s wider Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada outreach; a fortnight celebrating tribal pride and honouring the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda through initiatives that promote empowerment and land security for the state’s indigenous communities.