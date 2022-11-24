Assam govt grants approval for tree-felling outside forest areas

Guwahati, Nov 24: The Assam government in a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved tree-felling outside forest areas under Assam Trees Outside Forest (Sustainable Management) Rules, 2022, officials said.

State Minister of Tourism Jayanta Malla Baruah said that 71 species of trees, including commonly used/commonly grown tree species and shade trees to be exempted from prior registration and prior felling permission vis-a-vis 11 exempted species in the old rules of 2002.

Transportation of these tree species does not need the issuance of a transit pass.

He further mentioned that if the proposed felling site is above 5 km from the nearest forest online felling permission and certificate of origin, shall be generated within 48 hours of application.

"If it is not provided within the timeline, the same is deemed to be issued, provided all the online application requirements are satisfactory," the Minister added.

Moreover, in the case of plantations located within 5 km of the felling site and if the felling permission is not generated within the stipulated time, the same would be deemed to have been issued, said an official statement.

At Wednesday's meeting, the state cabinet also decided to build 2,000 Anganwadi centres across the state.

Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state government will spend Rs 25 lakh to build them.

The total project cost will be Rs 500 crore.