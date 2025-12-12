Assam govt gives aid to 442 former BLT cadres for rehabilitation outside BTC

Guwahati, Dec 12: Financial assistance were handed over to as many as 442 former BLT cadres residing outside the BTC region at a programme held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by BTC Chief Executive Member, Hagrama Mohilary and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah. Baruah and Mohilary distributed the grants as part of the State government’s continued efforts to support the rehabilitation and social reintegration of the former cadres.

Speaking at the programme, Baruah thanked the former cadres for choosing the path of rehabilitation and development, and for realising that armed struggle was not a way fulfill their aspirations.

“Today we celebrate your homecoming, and we hope you begin a self-reliant and peaceful life ahead,” he said.

The Minister stated that since 2020, the State Government and the Government of India have signed five Memorandum of Settlements, including the NDFB Accord, Karbi Peace Accord, Adivasi Peace Accord, DNLA Agreement and the ULFA Peace Agreement, paving way for lasting peace in the region.

Baruah said Assam had suffered for decades as young people were compelled to take up arms due to neglect and lack of opportunity.

“Your return to the mainstream is honourable. For the first time in many years, development is reaching people in a way that earlier governments could not ensure,” he said.

He also recalled how Assam once had to revolt to defend its natural resources. “Forty years ago, Assam protested crude oil being taken out without benefitting the State. Today, under the NDA government, pipelines are being built to bring oil into Assam to run our refineries. This turnaround reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has brought long awaited correction to decades of imbalance,” he said.

He added that investments which once seemed unimaginable are now becoming reality. “Through Advantage Assam, five lakh crore of investment is coming to the State, with more than one lakh crore already invested. This was never possible in earlier years, when instability overshadowed progress,” he said.

Minister Baruah informed that 442 former BLT cadres, residing outside the BTC region were granted financial support of two lakh rupees each to begin a new life.

“We warmly welcome you to this new journey. The State today values peace and empowers those who contribute to development,” he said. He urged beneficiaries to pursue skill development programmes and commended BTC Chief Executive Member, Hagrama Mohilary for initiatives that have strengthened peace in the region.