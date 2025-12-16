Assam govt eyes mid-January target for key Barak Valley projects: Kaushik Rai

Silchar, Dec 16: Reaffirming the Assam government’s commitment to holistic and time-bound development of the Barak Valley, Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai, on Tuesday, said that ensuring quality infrastructure within stipulated timelines remains a top priority of the government.

As part of ongoing monitoring efforts, the Barak Valley Development Department Minister recently inspected the construction progress of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office and the Circuit House building.

He also chaired a high-level review meeting on the Barak Valley Secretariat project, directing the Public Works Department (Buildings) and executing agencies to accelerate work while maintaining construction standards.

Providing an update on the projects, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, told The Assam Tribune that both the District Library auditorium and the Barak Valley Secretariat have achieved over 50% physical progress.

He said the administration is aiming to complete major portions of the works by mid-January next year.

Detailing the District Library project, Yadav said the main auditorium will have a seating capacity of 850, while a 250-seat mini auditorium is also being constructed to address long-pending public demand.

On the Barak Valley Secretariat complex at Srikona, the DC noted that while core components are being fast-tracked, certain facilities, including the auditorium and ancillary works, will be completed in later phases.

Describing the Secretariat as an aspirational milestone for the region, he said the administration looks forward to hosting a Cabinet meeting there once it becomes operational.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials of the PWD (Buildings), the District Commissioner, and representatives of the executing contractors.