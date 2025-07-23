Assam govt extends Mising Council term by one year, delimitation cited as cause

Dhemaji, July 23: Despite rising demands from various Mising community organisations for holding election of Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), the State government on Monday issued a notification extending its term for another year.

The notification issued by the Department Tribal Affairs (Plains) stated that electoral processes regarding MAC election are not completed, with increase of four general council constituencies, after the latest delimitation exercise. The Assam State Election Commission has initiated the process for collecting details of EROs etc., for updating and publication of constituency-wise electoral roll, but the election could not be completed before expiry of term of the elected general council, the notification stated..

As per the notification, the first sitting of the present elected general council of MAC was held on February 11, 2019, and their term expired on February 10, 2024. The State government previously extended MAC term for six months, using the provisions of the Mising Autonomous Council Act, 1995 (amended), validating it till 10 August 2024. A similar extension for was notified before the expiry of the extended term of the MAC that expired on February 10 this year. The State government could not conduct an election of the council during the last five months.

In the recent development, the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plains) constituted an interim committee of the MAC including Sunil Pegu as Chairman, Paramananda Chayengia as the Chief Executive Councillor, and 32 general council members.

The committee will function till election of the general council is held, or further order in this regard.









By

Correspondent



