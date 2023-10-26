Assam govt enforces ban on second marriages for state employees

Guwahati, Oct 26: The Assam government has introduced a new regulation that prohibits its employees from entering into a second marriage without obtaining prior consent from the state government.

The directive was made public by IAS Niraj Verma, the Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, in an official order issued on Thursday.

As per the newly implemented policy, any government employee found in violation of this rule by engaging in bigamy will be subject to a fine. Additionally, they will be subjected to a departmental inquiry.

The official order states, “No government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the Government, not withstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him.”