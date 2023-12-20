Assam: Govt employees acquiring qualifications without permission to face strict action

Guwahati, Dec 20: The Director of Secondary Education, Assam, Mamata Hojai on Tuesday directed the Inspector of Schools across the state to initiate departmental proceeding against the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Provincialised Secondary Schools acquiring any academic or professional qualification during service period without obtaining prior permission from the appointing authority.

In an official notification, the director said the government employees acquiring academic or professional qualification during their service period without obtaining prior permission from the appointing authority is violation of the Rule 13 of Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

“Therefore, pursuing any Educational/Professional qualification by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Provincialised Secondary Schools, while in service, is apparently violation of the aforesaid Rule and liable to be punished as per provision of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” the notification adds.

The Rule 13 states, “No Government Servant while in Government Service shall join or attend any educational institution for the purpose of preparing himself for or shall appear at an examination of a recognized-Board or University without obtaining previous permission from the appointing authority.”