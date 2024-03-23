Assam: Govt employee held under graft charges in Silchar

Guwahati, Mar 23: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday apprehended an official of the Fire and Emergency Service Station in Assam’s Cachar district under bribery charges.

According to initial information, the anti-corruption cell received a complaint alleging that the accused Sub Officer, identified as Basanta Sinha, posted at Dholai Fire and Emergency Service Station in Silchar had demanded Rs. 25,000 as a bribe from the complainant in connection with issuing a Fire Safety NOC.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance cell laid a trap on Friday in the residence of one of his colleagues near Nagatilla Fire and Emergency Service Station after he accepted Rs. 8,000 as part of the demanded money from the complainant.

“Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sub Officer Basanta Sinha, I/C Dholai Fire and Emergency Service Station, Silchar, after he accepted demanded bribe in the residence of one of his colleagues in connection with issuing Fire Safety NOC,” the anti-corruption cell posted on X.

