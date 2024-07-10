Assam: Govt employee held under bribery charges in Dhemaji

Guwahati, Jul 10: In an effort to curb corruption in the state, the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Assam trapped a senior assistant of the office of Deputy Inspector of Schools in Assam’s Dhemaji.

The accused individual has been identified as Diganta Gogoi and was caught red-handed on bribery charges.



According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Team, Gogoi was trapped red-handed after he accepted a bribe from the complainant in the office for processing pension-related work.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

