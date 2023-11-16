85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Govt employee caught red-handed while accepting bribe

By The Assam Tribune
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Guwahati, Nov 16: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught one government official in the agricultural department while accepting a bribe in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Rabha, posted as Senior Assistant in the office of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer in Dudhnoi.

Based on a complaint, the anti-corruption cell laid the trap to catch him red-handed while accepting money from the complainant for land re-classification-related matters.

Taking to their official X handle, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Ashok Rabha, Senior Asstt. in O/O Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer, Dudhnoi, Dist- Goalpara after he accepted bribe from the complainant for land re-classification related matters.”

The Assam Tribune


