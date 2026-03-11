Assam govt eases teacher transfer norms, removes two-year restriction

Guwahati, March 11: The Assam government has relaxed certain provisions of the mutual transfer policy for school teachers, allowing newly appointed teachers to apply for mutual transfers and removing the earlier restriction that barred teachers from seeking another transfer within two years.

In a notification issued by the Department of School Education, the government partially modified earlier orders under the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020. The changes aim to facilitate administrative convenience and enable teachers to benefit from locational advantages so that they can focus more effectively on providing quality education.

According to the notification, mutual transfer will now be permitted for newly appointed teachers as well, provided that the transfer takes place strictly between teachers of the same status and is processed through the prescribed online transfer portal.

The government has also withdrawn the existing condition that prevented a teacher who had already availed a transfer from applying again within a period of two years. With the removal of this restriction, teachers will now be able to seek mutual transfers without waiting for the earlier mandatory gap.

Officials stated that the decision was taken after observing that a large number of teachers have been appointed recently in elementary and secondary schools and that allowing mutual transfers among teachers of the same status would not adversely affect academic support to students.

The notification further stated that all other provisions of the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020 and related rules and guidelines will remain unchanged.

The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, the Director of Elementary Education, and the Director of Secondary Education have been directed to take necessary steps for implementation of the provisions through the online teacher transfer portal.

The notification, issued by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Narayan Konwar, has come into force with immediate effect.