Assam Govt donates Rs 2 lakh to brother of late Junmoni Rabha

Guwahati, Jun 30: State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, on behalf of the Assam government, donated Rs 2 lakhs to Karuna Rabha, the brother of the late Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, for his medical treatment at Healthcity Hospital on Friday.

According to reports Karuna Rabha has been receiving medical care at the hospital since June 27, 2023, for various health issues.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is actively investigating the mysterious death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha.

It is to be mentioned that Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police, who was embroiled in various controversies, has died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The mishap took place when the vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, collided with an oncoming container truck near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.