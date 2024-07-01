Assam: Govt doctors directed not to practice in private hospitals during duty hours

Guwahati, July 1: Following the instructions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Medical Education and Research Department under the Government of Assam has directed the government doctors, including faculties of medical colleges, not to practice in private medical facilities during duty hours assigned to them.

The Joint Director of Health Services, Assam, has been instructed to carry out periodic inspections of private clinical establishments to ensure that no government doctor practices in their establishment during duty hours.

“Onus of compliance of the provisions shall lie on the private hospitals, nursing homes etc. In case of violations, appropriate action as per provisions of law should be taken against such establishments,” an official letter reads.

The letter further states that a monthly report of such inspections carried out should be submitted to the government, along with recommendations for action to be taken.







