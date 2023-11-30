Assam Govt distributes scooters to HS 2023 meritorious students

Guwahati, Nov 30:Continuing their tradition of rewarding meritorious students, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed scooters to the meritorious students who excelled in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2023 with 75 percent or above under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

According to sources, as many as 35,770 students who scored 75 percent or above received the award during ceremonies held in the districts of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “My tenure as Education Minister taught me that rewarding academic excellence should be the corner stone of an inclusive education policy.”

He further asked the students, who could not be eligible for the award, not to feel dejected. He said, "Remember, there is no substitute for hard work. Sustained focus and dedication to studies will ensure you are capable of buying one yourself, soon!”