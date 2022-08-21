Assam Govt distributes ex gratia to Manipur landslide victims in Morigaon

Morigaon, August 21: The Assam Government today distributed cheques to the families of the Manipur landslide victims and those injured in the incident.

The families of 16 workers of Morigaon district, who were killed in a massive landslide in Tupul district of Manipur in June this year, were given cheques of Rs 2 lakh each. Moreover, five injured workers were given Rs 25,000 each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The cheques of financial aids to families of landslide victims were formally handed over by Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika and Forest and Rehabilitation Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today at Lahorighat.

Morigaon D C Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, MLA Ramakant Deori were also present in the function. Addressing the gathering, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that Assam government will take proper steps for rehabilitation of the landslides victims of Morigaon district.