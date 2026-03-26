Assam govt dismisses fuel shortage rumours, urges people to avoid panic buying

Guwahati, Mar 26: Amid panic among residents over an alleged fuel shortage and a perceived lockdown-like situation, authorities on Thursday dismissed the rumours, assuring that there is adequate stock of petrol, diesel and LPG across Assam.

Addressing the concerns, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people not to indulge in panic buying and said there is no supply crisis in the state.

“There is sufficient availability of petrol, diesel and LPG in Assam, and there is no reason for concern. I urge people to avoid unnecessary purchases,” Sarma said.

He added that if there were any concerns, the government would have informed the public, noting that even at a national-level multi-party meeting, the Centre had clarified that there is no shortage of fuel across the country.

“Common people should not spend or waste money on buying more. Consume only as much as required,” he said.

Earlier, the office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan Swapneel Paul, issued a public notice on Wednesday, stating that there is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel in the district and no indication of any shortage.

“As per field reports, there is sufficient stock of both petrol and diesel in Kamrup Metropolitan district as of now. There is no shortage and no anticipation pointing towards the same,” the notice stated, urging people not to resort to panic buying.

The administration also asked residents to report any grievance regarding fuel availability through the emergency helpline number 1077.

The clarifications came amid long queues at petrol pumps across Guwahati, triggered by rumours of an impending shortage, with many residents rushing to stock up on fuel.

Officials said such panic buying could itself disrupt supply chains if it continues unchecked.

Authorities reiterated that supply lines remain intact and appealed for calm, warning against the spread of misinformation.