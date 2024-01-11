Assam govt denies Congress overnight halts at two places during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati, Jan 11: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Assam government has refused to grant permission for its leaders to stay overnight on public grounds in two districts as a part of the upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia mentioned that the party is currently exploring alternative arrangements on private farmlands to station containers. These locations will serve as overnight halting points for senior national leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

“We sought a school ground at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district for only the night stay by parking our container vehicles. The permission was initially granted, however, at the last moment it was withdrawn,” he said.

In a similar manner, a college in Jorhat district refused to allow us for one night at its playground, he added.

“The BJP is declining our democratic right to hold a march, which is not even a political programme,” Saikia alleged.

“We are not aware of the position in other districts as the application process was done online and we have not heard yet. We are now seeking support from individuals and private firms for using their grounds for night halts,” he added.

The senior leader, without divulging specific details, mentioned that the party has secured suitable grounds in Jorhat and Dhemaji districts for the overnight stay of its leaders and workers during the upcoming event.

Led by MP Rahul Gandhi, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to kick off from Imphal on January 14, reaching its conclusion in Mumbai on March 20. Meanwhile, the Assam segment of the march is slated to take place from January 18 to 25.

“The party which did not fight for India’s freedom is ruling the country now. They don’t want us to highlight people's rights. Freedom is endangered by fascist and undemocratic BJP,” Saikia said.

Emphasizing its purpose, he highlighted that the march aims to advocate for economic, social, and political justice for the people of the country, while also fostering awareness about their constitutional rights.

When questioned if the march will contribute to the party’s political win in upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam, Saikia said that it would be decided by the people of the state.

The leader of the opposition along with other senior office bearers of the party released a booklet containing details of the entire march.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is planned to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.