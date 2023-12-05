Assam govt declares holiday on Feb 14 in 10 districts for Ali Aye Ligang

Guwahati, Dec 5: Following the approval of the Assam cabinet, the General Administrative Department of the state government declared a holiday on February 14, 2024, in ten districts district for the occasion of the Ali Aye Ligang festival.

The holiday will be observed in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli and Charaideo.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to declared holiday on 14th February, 2024 with the jurisdiction of 10 (ten) nos. of District viz. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli & Charaideo in connection with observance of upcoming ‘ALI-AYE-LIGANG’ festival. All State Govt. offices, educational institutions etc, within the jurisdiction of above mentioned 10(ten) Districts will remain closed on 14th February, 2024 on account of this holiday,” an official notification reads.

It may be mentioned that earlier in November, Assam government gave nod for a public holiday on the occasion of Ali Aye Ligang in ten districts of the state during a weekly cabinet meeting.

Ali-Aye-ligang is a festival celebrated by the Mishing tribe to mark the initiation of the harvesting cycle on the first Wednesday of Fagun month of the Assamese calendar which falls in the month of February.