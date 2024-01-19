Assam govt declares half holiday on Jan 22 for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Guwahati, Jan 19: Following the announcement of a half holiday in all central government offices across the country on January 22, 2024, the Assam government on Thursday declared a half holiday as well on the same date in the state ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

All state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam will remain closed till 2: 30 pm on account of this holiday.

The decision is intended to encourage employees' active involvement in the celebrations of the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.











