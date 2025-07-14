Assam govt caps Silchar-Guwahati airfares at Rs 6,500; urges Centre for more flights

Silchar, July 14: With public resentment mounting over sky-rocketing airfares on the Silchar–Guwahati and Silchar–Kolkata routes, the state government has taken a firm stand to restore balance in regional connectivity.

Addressing a gathering of leading citizens in Silchar on Sunday, while rounding up his four-day visit to south Assam, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota disclosed that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently held a high-level meeting with IndiGo Airlines chairman in New Delhi, following a barrage of complaints over ticket prices soaring beyond Rs 10,000.

“In that meeting, the Chief Minister made it unequivocally clear that airfare between Silchar and Guwahati must be strictly capped between Rs 6,000 and Rs 6,500, irrespective of seasonal demand or connectivity disruptions. Initially, the airline resisted citing operational challenges, but they have now promised a correction in the fares by July 15. We are waiting for them to act,” Dr Kota stated.

In another significant move, the Chief Minister, during a joint meeting with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo authorities, and state government, urged the Centre to facilitate additional flights to and from Silchar, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur.

“Indigo airline has agreed in principle to add more services in Assam. We are now awaiting a concrete operational timeline,” Dr. Kota said, adding that discussions are also underway to restore the suspended Air India Silchar–Kolkata flight, grounded since June this year.

On a long-term solution to Barak Valley’s connectivity woes, Dr. Kota shared that following the public hearing held recently, the proposed Greenfield Airport at Doloo has now been listed in the National Infrastructure Pipeline by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Unlike the current airport, which has several structural and operational constraints, the new airport will be a modern facility that can handle larger aircraft and attract more airlines. The public hearing is done, and the path is being cleared,” he said.

Further, to bolster connectivity in Barak Valley, the Chief Secretary announced that work on the high-speed corridor between Guwahati and Silchar via Barapani to Panchgram which was announced by the Chief Minister is expected to begin by November this year.

The project, set to be completed in three years, is aimed at significantly reducing travel time and boosting trade and mobility, he added.

Responding to renewed demands for a rail alternative through Lanka via Chandranathpur, Dr. Kota confirmed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared and awaits final approval from Indian Railways. The DPR has capped the project at Rs 38,000 crore, Kota informed.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to address Barak valley’s connectivity woes, Dr. Kota said, “Our focus is on delivering results and not empty promises. Barak Valley’s growth is a top priority, and we are determined to translate our words into action.”

Earlier, the Chief Secretary also took stock of the progress of the ongoing developmental schemes and projects in the district and prioritised more impetus on education and health sectors which are battling with infrastructure and human resource challenges.