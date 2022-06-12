Assam Govt bats for land settlement of indigenous landless families

Guwahati, June 12: The Assam Government on Saturday decided that more than one thousand applications pending since 1992 will be settled in favour of indigenous landless families on a mission mode.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held at Tezpur, in line with the objectives of Project Sadbhavana, under which 1,037 applications pending since 1992 will be settled in favour of indigenous landless families.



This was the 50th cabinet meeting of the Government. Several other decisions were taken in that meeting including the development of Batadrava Than, investment of Rs 5,000 crore for generation of 1,000 MW of solar power, setting up of an Assam Municipal Corporation Service cadre, and sanctioning of Rs 383.67 crore to build a 2.4 km long bridge over the Subansiri river.

The state government will also construct another bridge over the Pagladiya river at Rs 247.90 crore, and a 10-km-long road which can provide a direct route for commercial vehicles from Bhutan border to the lower Assam area.

Moreover, honouring Bir Lachit Barphukan on his 400th birth anniversary, the government has taken up a 150-crore mega project to set up a war memorial near Guwahati to salute the valour of the 17th century war hero.

The cabinet has approved for construction of a 890-metre bridge over Pagladiya river for 247.90 crore, facilitating direct connectivity between Kumarikata and Nayabasti and up to Baksa district headquarters Mushalpur.

Among other a freedom Movement Park is to be set up at Jorhat Jail at an estimated cost of Rs 134.91 crore in an area of 66 acres.





