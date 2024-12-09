Assam Govt approves land allotment for Mangaldai Medical College

Mangaldai, Dec 9: In a key development for clearing the decks to set up the proposed medical college and hospital at Mangaldai as per the assurance of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Governor of Assam has accorded approval for initiation of reservation proceedings under Rule 95- A of the Assam Land Revenue Rules, 1886, of village grazing reserve (VGR) land measuring 108 bigha, 4 katha, 11 lesa covered by Dag no. 115 (part) and 17 bigha, 4 katha, 4 lesa covered by Dag no. 50 (part) of Kamarpara village under Rangamati mouza of Mangaldai revenue circle, amounting to a total area of 146 bigha, 1 katha, 1 lesa for subsequent allotment of the land in favour of the medical, paramedical and nursing college at Mangaldai.

An equal quantum of government land will be reserved at village no. 2 Hetou Chapori and village no. 2 Chaulkhowa under Rangamati mouza in lieu of the de-reservation of VGR land. This information was conveyed to the district commissioner of Darrang by the joint secretary of the revenue and disaster management (survey and settlement) department, Dipankar Deka, via an official communication dated December 7.

It may be mentioned that Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia and Mangaldai MLA Basanta Das had taken the initiative for setting up a medical college at Mangaldai. Subsequently, the Chief Minister announced the government's decision to approve the demand raised by Saikia and Das.





