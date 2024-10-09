Assam Govt approves delimitation for panchayats & zilla parishad constituencies

Guwahati, Oct 9: In an effort to guarantee fair representation and enhanced governance, the government has approved recommendations of the District Delimitation Commission on the proposed redrawing of gaon panchayats, anchalik panchayats, and zilla parishad constituencies and the proposed reorganisation of development blocks.

The decision comes after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday where it mentioned that this delimitation will cover all districts except Sixth Schedule districts of the state.

After delimitation, the total number of Gaon Panchayats will be 2,193 in place of the existing 2197.

In terms of Delimited Anchalik Panchayats/Blocks there are 219 numbers of Development Blocks in Assam, out of which 181 numbers fall under General Areas and 38 numbers fall under Sixth Scheduled Areas. The total number of Blocks within the state will remain the same after reorganisation.

Lastly, regarding the Delimited Zilla Parishad Constituencies, there are 219 numbers of development blocks in Assam. Out of which 181 numbers fall under general areas and 38 numbers fall under Sixth Scheduled Areas and after reorganisation, the total number of states will stay the same.

Moreover, after the successful launch of Mission Basundhara 1.0 and 2.0, the cabinet is set to launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 on October 19. This initiative builds on previous phases by emphasising land-related services within a digital framework. Key features include:

Settlement of erstwhile Bhoodan/Gramdan land

Ownership Rights to Occupancy Tenants in Town Lands, which were erstwhile Rural Lands

Offering a Reclassification Suite.



End-to-end digitalisation of annual patta to PP conversion with rationalised. premium rates in urban areas and peripheral areas.

Limited Conversion of Tea Grant Land to Periodic Patta.

Settlement of land under SVAMITVA NC Village Survey.





In today's #AssamCabinet meeting, we resolved to thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for granting Classical Language status to Assamese



We also resolved to

✅️Launch Mission Basundhara 3.0

✅️Approve delimitation of AP/GP/ZP

✅️Approve ₹1417cr for rural roads and schools pic.twitter.com/efAIpUtoHs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2024



