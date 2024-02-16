86 years of service to the nation
Assam govt appoints 840 civil servants

By PTI
Photo: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Facebook)

Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 840 civil servants across different departments.

Addressing the recruits, Sarma asserted that the appointments were made following a transparent selection process.

“Today, I handed over 840 appointment letters to 15 departments. This has taken the number of total recruitments in government posts till date to 94,397 (since May 2021),” he said.

The chief minister also said his government has advertised for 35,910 more posts.

“With this, we are aiming to create 1,30,416 jobs against our original promise of 1,00,000 jobs,” Sarma said.



