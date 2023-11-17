85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam Govt announces tax rebate on electric vehicles

By The Assam Tribune
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Guwahati, Nov 17: With the aim to promote electric vehicles (EVs), the Assam government on Thursday approved reduction of the existing tax rate on Motor Vehicle Tax (non-Transport).

The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Thursday wherein the state government approved a 2 percentage point reduction on the existing tax rate on Motor Vehicle Tax (non-transport) to be provided to citizens buying EVs up to March 31, 2025 from the date of notification.

For instance, the tax on EVs costing between Rs.10-20 lakh will be 8 percent instead of the prevailing 10 percent.




