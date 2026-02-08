Assam govt announces Rs 2 crore for Sankardeva literature translation at Sangha meet

Jamugurihat, Feb 7: The Jyoti-Bishnu Samannay Khetra, the conference site of the 95th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha convened by the Tezpur district committee of the Sangha, at the Soibari-Naharbari field, witnessed lakhs of devotees and visitors from across the State and abroad on the second day.

The second day programme on Saturday began with a cleanliness drive followed by Praatah Prasanga and Naam Prasanga. The delegates’ meeting of the district presidents and secretaries was also held.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opened the session as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the contributions of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev in uniting the then segregated Assamese society through ‘Ek Saran Naam Dharma’ which was influenced by the national Bhakti Movement.

He further added that Sankardev had initiated the neo-Vaishnavite movement to unite people and in this regard, he took the help of art, culture and literature. Sarma traced the role of Sankardev Sangha in expanding the Sankari culture and neo-Vaishnavite lessons throughout the state and abroad.

He also praised the work culture of ‘Seva Bahini’ and their discipline. He extended his best wishes for an upcoming centenary celebration of the Sangha. Sarma also added that the State government will bring back the Vindravani Vastra into Assam for two years for exhibition.

Sarma also announced a financial grant of Rs 2 crore for translation of the literary creations of Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev into Indian languages.

The Chief Minister said that the State government will provide financial grants to the Srimanta Sankardev University for payment of teachers and employees for three years.

He further announced Rs 12 crore for construction of the Namghars of all regional committees of the Sangha throughout Assam within three years. Sarma further declared that Rs 1 crore would be given for the construction of the Namghar of the Tezpur Zilla committee.

Sarma made an appeal to all concerned to put their hands and efforts together in building one strong Assamese society of assimilation.

The open session was attended by Dilip Saikia, MP and State BJP president, Prithviraj Rabha, MLA, Tezpur, Pramod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath, Pallab Lochan Das, chairman of ASTC, Bhabendranath Deka, padadhikar, besides other dignitaries.