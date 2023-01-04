Assam Govt announces awardees of the Assam State Civilian Awards 2023

Guwahati, Jan 4: The Assam Government has announced recently the Assam State Civilian Awards for the year 2023 which is bestowed upon eminent personalities and figures for their commendable service towards the society.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the same on Twitter and wrote, "As a recognition of their commendable service to the society, we are proud to announce names of 21 personalities chosen for the Assam State Civilian Awards 2023."

He has further congratulations the winners for their dedication towards Assam's progress which serve as an inspiration for all.





The Assam State Civilian Award has three categories--- Assam Baibhav Award, Assam Saurav Award and Assam Gaurav Award.

Renowned Oncologist, Dr. Tapan Saikia has been chosen by the Government for the Assam Baibhav Award, while Assam Saurav includes, sports personalities like, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Gilbarton Sangma, Theatre maestro Krishna Ray, Binay Kumar Saikia, Principal Scientist, NEIST, Jorhat and Sasidhar Phukan, Joint Director of Health Services, Jorhat.

Besides, Assam Gaurav award will be conferred upon 15 eminent person who have contributed immensely for society and earned laurels for the state.



